United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $63.33 Average PT from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Airlines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

