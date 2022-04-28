United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,403,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271,200 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up 11.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 2.29% of United Airlines worth $324,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in United Airlines by 3.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in United Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,990,746. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

