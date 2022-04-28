United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.98. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

