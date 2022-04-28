United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Stephens

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.40.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.18 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

