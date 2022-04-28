United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,621,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of UNG stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 123,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,326,974. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

