United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 426,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

UUGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.11) to GBX 980 ($12.49) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

