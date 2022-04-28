United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 426,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

UUGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.11) to GBX 980 ($12.49) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

