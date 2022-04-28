Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Issues Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.
Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 114,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,099. The company has a market cap of $745.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UVSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Univest Financial Company Profile
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
