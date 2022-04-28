USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Shares of USNA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.58. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95.
In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
