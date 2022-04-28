USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of USNA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.58. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

