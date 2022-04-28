Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $111.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

