Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 928.0 days.
Shares of VOYJF remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.
About Valmet Oyj
