Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 928.0 days.

Shares of VOYJF remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a 12-month low of $30.96 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

About Valmet Oyj (Get Rating)

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.