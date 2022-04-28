Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 15th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $252.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.62. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

