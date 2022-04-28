Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.000-$13.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.

VMI stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.97. 1,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.62. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

