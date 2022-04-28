Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Value Line has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Value Line alerts:

NASDAQ VALU opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. Value Line has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of -0.10.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 64.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Value Line by 861.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Value Line by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Value Line by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line (Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.