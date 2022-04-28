Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $150.13

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $150.13 and last traded at $150.58, with a volume of 15526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

