Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.85

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.85 and last traded at $85.87, with a volume of 4129968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

