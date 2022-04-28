Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,453,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.41. 19,501,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,437,045. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

