Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,922,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,750,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,817.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,835. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $251.76 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

