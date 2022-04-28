Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,010. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67.

