Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lessened by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 26.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,547,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $9.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.14. 6,943,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,731,872. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $372.13 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.