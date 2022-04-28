Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $213.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

