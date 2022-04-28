Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.92.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $43.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.29. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

