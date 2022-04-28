Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.66

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.05 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,559,361 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market cap of £80.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.79.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

