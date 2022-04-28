VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 420,241 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 220,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$46.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

