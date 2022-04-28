Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 35,108 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,714,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,963. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

