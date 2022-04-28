Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 5,544 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,713,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $161.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.