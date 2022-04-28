Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.12. 1,000,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,275. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

