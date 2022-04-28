Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.97. 1,097,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $150.44 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

