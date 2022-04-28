Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 22,879 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,746,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,027,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $52.27. 4,169,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

