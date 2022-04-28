Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 809,952 Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,952 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 8.23% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $22,746,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Shares of FFIE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,978,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,181. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.