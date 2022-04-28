Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,290.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $157.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,317.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,215.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,335.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.