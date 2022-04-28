Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $15.28 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,577,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $115.29. 23,082,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,402,358. The company has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.83. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $112.69 and a twelve month high of $189.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

