Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

