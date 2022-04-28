Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,506 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.13. 21,076,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,191,859. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

