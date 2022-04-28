Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.18. The stock had a trading volume of 607,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,389.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

