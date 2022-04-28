Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $11.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.82. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.44.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

