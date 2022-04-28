Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.52. 21,251,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,097,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.60 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.95. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

