Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,591,797 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

