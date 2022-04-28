Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 307 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

