Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 442 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. YETI makes up 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

YETI stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. 1,333,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

