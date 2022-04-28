Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Verisk Analytics worth $133,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.70.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $208.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.05. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

