Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 764 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

