Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 987 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,035,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 587,322 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.14. 20,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

