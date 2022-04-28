Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 987 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kellogg by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $2,992,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.14. 20,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,659. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

