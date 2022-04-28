Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $99.64. 997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,707 shares of company stock worth $684,087. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

