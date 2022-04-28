Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

