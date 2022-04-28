Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 191,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,423,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

