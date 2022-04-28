Verity Asset Management Inc. Invests $257,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PLBY Group by 19,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PLBY Group by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 15,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $378.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.