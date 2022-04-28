Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

