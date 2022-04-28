Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,242 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hyliion by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 19.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

HYLN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,001. The firm has a market cap of $546.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

