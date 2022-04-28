Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 362.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.10.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

